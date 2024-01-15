Fab Five reunites at Michigan for the first time for Wolverines game vs. Ohio State

For the first time in three decades, all five members of Fab Five reunited at Michigan.

Ray Jackson, Jimmy King, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber sat side by side courtside, while Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard led their alma mater to a 73-65 win over hated-rival Ohio State on Monday.

The entire 𝘍𝘢𝘣 𝘍𝘪𝘷𝘦 is present today at the Crisler Center.



📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/jB6uYc3A7x — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 15, 2024

The Fab Five, the first all-freshman team to start in the NCAA title game, played its last contest together — a 77-71 loss to North Carolina — in the 1993 NCAA Championship.

This was the infamous "timeout game," in which the Wolverines received a technical foul after Webber attempted to call a timeout when Michigan didn't have any. Webber, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1993 draft, was the first to leave and turn pro.

Rose told a reporter during the game that the members returned to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Martin Luther King Day to support Howard.

On Sept. 15, he underwent open-heart surgery and was hospitalized for 15 days. He didn't return to the sideline in his full capacity until Dec. 16, when Michigan blew out Eastern Michigan in 83-66 win.

The Wolverines entered Monday's contest in turmoil as they were on a five-game slide, and Rose explained that supporting their friend and former teammate as Michigan struggled was also important reason for the group's appearance.

"Sometimes doubt sort of creeps in, because you care so much," Howard said after the game. "But tonight, with the help of our great crowd and the the Michigan — Chris Weber came out, Jalen Rose, as well as Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, they, of course, ignited that run.