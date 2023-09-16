F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole in Singapore, Max Verstappen's streak in jeopardy after Q2 elimination; full grid

The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.

For one, the Marina Bay street circuit is one of just three current F1 circuits Verstappen has not won at, and for another, he'll start from deep in the field after a disappointing qualifying session. That said, only teammate Sergio Perez has been able to keep him off the top spot of the podium this season, and he hasn't done that in more than four months.

As Verstappen continues his march to an inevitable third consecutive world drivers’ championship, here’s what to know about the Singapore Grand Prix:

Singapore Grand Prix provisional starting grid

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Singapore Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday5:25-6:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)8:55-10 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday5:25-6:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday6:30-7:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)7:55-10 a.m.: Singapore Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

How to watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit (3.07-mile, 19-turn temporary street course) in SingaporeRace length: 62 laps for 190.34 milesLap record: N/A (new configuration for 2023)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)2022 winner: Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT

New Marina Bay circuit layout

Since its debut in 2008 the Marina Bay circuit has seen its layout consistently tinkered with. The first major revision came in time for the 2012 race, which removed the ‘Singapore Sling’ — a tight chicane at Turn 10 that was unpopular among drivers. The second alteration came in 2015 with re-profiled corners 11-13, which includes the Anderson Bridge. Now they have eliminated four corners that used to take the cars in front of a 27,000-seat amphitheater facing a floating barge that serves as a performance venue.

🚨 The Marina Bay Street Circuit will be updated from 2023 due to the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay into "NS Square". The #F1 #SingaporeGP track will be reduced to 4.928km with Turns 16 to 19 re-aligned into a straight. More info at https://t.co/b54sENWDYu pic.twitter.com/YUpqwL6MFg — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) October 19, 2022

The change has resulted in a more than seven-second lap time improvement in a simulator.

Top drivers and best bets for the Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen enters the weekend as the massive favorite as he has all season, this time around with a -350 moneyline for the race win, according to BetMGM. Perez, the winner at Singapore a year ago, has the next-best odds at 8-to-1. Next up are Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton — Nos. 3-4 in the drivers' standings, respectively — and Lando Norris in the resurgent McLaren at 18-to-1.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen -350Sergio Perez +800Fernando Alonso +1800Lewis Hamilton +1800Lando Norris +1800

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some bets he likes for Singapore, including a podium for Hamilton (+165) and a top-10 finish for Alpine's Esteban Ocon (+110).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

1. Max Verstappen – 3642. Sergio Perez – 2193. Fernando Alonso – 1704. Lewis Hamilton – 1645. Carlos Sainz – 1176. Charles Leclerc – 1117. George Russell – 1098. Lando Norris – 799. Lance Stroll – 4710. Pierre Gasly – 3711. Esteban Ocon – 3612. Oscar Piastri – 3613. Alexander Albon – 2114. Nico Hülkenberg – 915. Valtteri Bottas – 616. Zhou Guanyu – 417. Yuki Tsunoda – 318. Kevin Magnussen – 219. Logan Sargent – 020. Nyck de Vries — 0 21. Daniel Ricciardo – 022. Liam Lawson – 0

Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariLiam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Singapore Grand Prix weather

It's monsoon season in southeast Asia which means the air is wet, the temperatures are high and the chance of rain is perpetually likely. The forecast calls for more than a 51% chance of rain for all three days of on-track running including thunderstorms on race day. While F1 cars are more than equipped to run in the wet, thunderstorms would preempt the cars coming out of the paddock.

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.