An Illinois man who worked as a trainee at a Peoria ethanol plant was charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury with two felonies related to a bomb that was found at the facility, resulting in a mass evacuation.

Police said they found a bomb on Friday at the BioUrja facility and “rendered it safe” before allowing residents who had been evacuated to return on Saturday. About 2,500 homes within a 1-mile radius of the industrial site were evacuated, law enforcement officials said.

Andrew Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, was charged by the grand jury in federal court with making threats involving explosives, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with making that threat to BioUrja Renewables over email, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kozak has been a trainee at the facility for 10 months, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Learning how to operate an ethanol plant,” Kozak wrote under his job description.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the BioUrja facility on Monday morning. They did not name Kozak at the time of his arrest.

No attorney was listed for Kozak on the federal court website. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Peoria on Tuesday afternoon.

The criminal complaint detailing the charges against Kozak was sealed. Law enforcement officials declined to discuss details of the case at a Tuesday news conference where they praised efforts to evacuate the area quickly on Friday night.

“While law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats, most are deemed not credible,” said Ryan Prelsey, the special agent in charge of the FBI office in Springfield, Illinois. “But in this instance, it was. Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and the bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome.”

Kozak has a criminal record in Nebraska, where prison records show he served two years in prison on burglary charges in three counties. He was released in 2008. Kozak went back to prison in 2013 on a burglary charge in a fourth county and was released in 2014, records show.

The BioUrja plant contains ethanol and "other highly combustible types of chemicals," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday.

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Kozak lives about 15 miles north of Peoria.

—

This story has been updated to correct the maximum prison sentence from 25 years to 10 years.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.