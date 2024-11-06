Embiid suspended, Nuggets lose Aaron Gordon & 2019 NBA Draft class spotlight | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young to discuss everything that's going on in the early part of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Vinnie and Ice start with the NBA suspending Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for shoving a reporter in the locker room. Ice talks about the lines that were crossed and Vinnie explains why the reporter might've felt comfortable mentioning Embiid's family in his article before pointing out that the star player will make his season debut during the opening game of the NBA Cup.

Anthony Davis is dealing with an injury of his own, but Vinnie explains why he doesn't expect Davis to miss any time while Ice points out that the Lakers have become reliant on their big man and need him to stay healthy.

Speaking of, the Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon for a few weeks due to a calf injury. Vinnie says why calf injuries in NBA players make him nervous before explaining why he thinks Gordon is the 2nd most important player on the Nuggets.

Vince and Ice then turn their attention to the 2014 NBA Draft class, which seems to be finding its footing in the NBA. Whether it's maturity (Ja Morant), opportunity (RJ Barrett) or simply health luck (Darius Garland), everyone seems to be finding success this season...except for Zion Williamson, whose struggles to stay healthy make Vinnie and Ice wonder how long his NBA career will be.

Finally, Draymond Green shared some funny (and cute) moments on the court against his former teammate Jordan Poole, leading us to wonder if he has finally matured enough to avoid causing the Warriors any issues with his behavior.

(02:00) - NBA suspends Joel Embiid for 3 games

(10:05) - Anthony Davis questionable (heel injury)

(14:00) - Aaron Gordon to miss multiple weeks (calf injury)

(17:30) - Zion Williamson

(23:00) - Ja Morant

(26:30) - RJ Barrett

(29:30) - Darius Garland

(31:30) - The Last Word: Draymond vs. Jordan Poole

