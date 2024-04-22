Elly De La Cruz is doing it again, Juan Solo is elevating, the Astros may be in trouble

Another weekend is in the books for Major League Baseball and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast is here to catch you up on all the sweeps, series wins, splits and news that you might've missed, which includes Cincinnati Reds young star Elly De La Cruz playing like he did last season when he was first called up. Elly's numbers since the solar eclipse a few weeks ago should have Reds fans very excited for what the future potentially holds for their shortstop.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down the multiple sweeps from the weekend including the Milwaukee Brewers taking care of business against their division rival St. Louis Cardinals to which Jake wonders if Jordan is ready to jump ship on the redbirds after a rough start from players like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Miles Mikolas.

The guys then discuss the rather large hole the Houston Astros have dug themselves in the AL West after the Washington Nationals took the series from them this weekend, appropriately enough when the Nats honored their 2019 World Series championship team. They also talk about how Juan Soto appears to be elevating the baseball a little more in what has been an absolute dream start with the New York Yankees.

Closing out the show, Jake & Jordan highlight the flop that was the Blake Snell vs Jordan Montgomery matchup in San Francisco, Colton Cowser tossing an important baseball into the Kauffman Stadium fountains and Jake's dive into how the word "show" has become a big-time verb used in baseball.

3:35 - The sweeps

9:36 - Jordan on the Angels

25:40 - Time to jump ship on Cardinals?

30:25 - The series wins

33:54 - Are the Astros in trouble?

43:20 - Juan Soto’s big change

56:46 - The splits

1:00:42 - “Show” in baseball

