Eagles superfan Dawn Staley says she can't attend Super Bowl 59 due to Donald Trump visit

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, born and raised in Philadelphia, is a noted superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles. But with her Eagles playing in Super Bowl LIX, Staley will not be able to attend the championship due to President Donald Trump's visit.

Staley had planned to fly to New Orleans, but told reporters on Wednesday that she would not be able to since the airspace would be closed in anticipation of the president's flight. Under Federal Aviation Administration rules, airspace activity is limited when the president is flying.

"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl, Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl so they closed the airspace," Staley told reporters Wednesday, via Greenville News. "Party here though."

The No. 2 Gamecocks travel to Austin to face No. 4 Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. local time. Staley had planned to fly to New Orleans after that game, but will now have a change of plans.

Trump is set to become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. His attendance at Sunday's game will increase security at Caesars Superdome, which was already significant heightened in the wake of the the terror attack on Bourbon Street on New Years' Day.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce both expressed their excitement for Trump's attendance during media availability on Wednesday. Kelce called Trump's presence "a great honor," and Mahomes called the experience "cool," noting that Trump had referenced Mahomes when asked which team would be rooting for.

“It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes said Wednesday.

Staley is a lifelong Eagles fan, and is known for wearing Eagles gear on the sideline during key parts of the team's season. The coach sported an Eagles visor in Wednesday's practice, sharing a message of support for her fellow fans.

Dawn Staley with a message to @Eagles fans ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl:



"Rest assured, my Eagles fans. We got this one... Just remember, when the clock strikes zero, we will be winners."@GamecockWBB | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/j5NB7YOYuL — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) February 5, 2025

"Just remember, when the clock strikes zero, we will be winners," Staley said. "Tush push us over the finish line."