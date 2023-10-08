Eagles stay unbeaten behind Jalen Hurts despite Cooper Kupp's strong Rams return

For the fifth time this season, an NFL opponent has failed to taint the Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect record.

But for the fourth time this season, they sure came close.

The Eagles outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 thanks to another dual-threat showcase from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Rams continued to claw throughout the game, their performance highlighted by the 2023 debut of wide receiver Cooper Kupp after a hamstring injury and an impressive toe-dragging end zone interception from cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

But while the Rams kept things interesting — the margin always within single digits and also just one possession for more than 55 minutes — the Eagles only trailed for 32 seconds on the day. They were in control if not dominating. And that might be an even more valuable skill come postseason.

The Eagles never lacked burst, Hurts completing 25-of-38 passes for 303 yards, a touchdown and the one Witherspoon interception. Hurts’ athleticism was yet again on display with 72 yards on 15 carries, his most impressive a showdown with Rams All-Pro defensive tackle on the opposite side of the Philadelphia's offensive line, Hurts’ vision a match for the instincts with which Donald has long terrorized the NFL.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D’Andre Swift all surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage with Philadelphia’s balanced attack.

And the two times the Eagles did have reason for a blood-pressure spike, complementary football settled the matters quickly.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had heavily favored Kupp in the first half when the Rams faced third-and-10 from the 22-yard line late in the first half. That expectation was enough to give the Rams confidence in a switch-up, standout rookie receiver Puka Nacua beating Eagles veteran corner James Bradberry on a back-shoulder fade for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Rams were set to get the ball to start the second half, a chance to further power the momentum.

Instead, the Eagles won in a physical style that seemed to goad the Rams to overplay. With the help of Hurts’ legs, Brown’s arms and Rams penalties from a horse collar tackle and defensive pass interference…the Eagles cobbled together a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive to enter the half up 17-14.

The Rams never scored again.

Los Angeles’ chance to rally came halfway through the third quarter, when the Eagles had again marched down field and faced the red zone. Hurts targeted his favorite receiver Brown with a back-shoulder fade Hurts seemed to hope would hit him in the front of the end zone.

Instead, Witherspoon tracked Brown with savvy and secured the catch, and the in-bounds contact, to give the Rams a chance.

The Eagles’ defense nearly returned the favor with an apparent interception that was overturned on review. Even so, Los Angeles managed just one first down before punting.

From there, the Eagles’ best mark was their time of possession, including an eight-minute, nine-second drive that resulted in the first of two final field goals.

Stafford completed the game 21-of-37 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers in another show of the Rams’ effective if still-rounding-into-form offense.

Kupp caught eight of 12 targets for 118 yards in his return while Nacua, whose role on Kupp’s return was a popular question this week, caught seven-of-11 for 71 yards.

The Eagles more than tripled the Rams’ rushing production, 159 yards to 54, Philly also winning the third-down battle with a 72.2% success rate to the Rams’ 42.8%.

