Eagles LB Haason Reddick says he 'never asked for a trade' from the team

Haason Reddick does not want a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, and refuted reports made on Sunday that the team gave him permission to seek one.

The Eagles linebacker took to X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air and make it abundantly clear that he's looking forward to what lies ahead with Philadelphia.

"Never asked for a trade," Reddick said in response to a Bleacher Report tweet. "However, I do understand it's a business. Preparing for whatever is next!"

Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024

The Camden, N.J., native, who played his college ball at Temple University, told B/R's Jordan Schultz that he'd actually like to remain with Philadelphia.

The 29 year old has quickly outperformed the three-year, $45 million contract he inked with the Eagles in 2022 and is reportedly looking for a new extension, actually. There is no more guaranteed money remaining in the current deal.

“I would like to get an extension done here at home," Reddick told B/R. "At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.”

Reddick has spent his seven seasons in the league playing for the Arizona Cardinals (2017-2020), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Eagles (2022-2023). He made the first of two Pro Bowl appearances after a 16-sack season in his first year with Philadelphia, and then an 11-sack year in 2023.

In his debut season with his hometown team, Reddick led all defenders with five forced fumbles, and had 3.5 sacks during the Eagles' postseason run to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into the final year of his contract, Reddick is set to make $14,250,000 in base salary, along with $1,000,000 roster bonus and a workout bonus of $250,000.