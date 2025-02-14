Eagles GM Howie Roseman hit with beer can during Super Bowl parade, continues celebrations: 'I bleed for this city'

Philadelphia Eagles fans had a chance to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a parade on Friday. The raucous environment left one Eagles staff member — executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman — slightly worse for wear.

Per multiple reports, Roseman was hit in the head with a beer can at some point along the parade route. The collision left Roseman with a crescent-shaped wound on his forehead.

Regardless of the injury, a little blood (and a potential concussion) didn't stop Roseman from fully embracing the celebrations.

When it came time for Roseman to give a speech, he kept it simple.

"I bleed for this city," Roseman said. "Our players, our staff have done an unbelievable job. We are two-time World Champs, and we're coming back strong. Go birds!"

Roseman, who has spent his entire career with the Eagles, is celebrating his second Super Bowl victory with the team. After starting as an intern in 2000 and rising through the ranks, Roseman picked up his current title in 2019.

Although there was plenty of rowdy joy in Philadelphia on Friday, the moment was marred by violence. Two people were reportedly shot at the parade; both victims are reportedly in stable condition.