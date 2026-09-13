Drenching rains bring flash flooding across coastal Connecticut, New York and New Jersey

WESTPORT, Conn. — Flash flooding brought on by heavy rains prompted road closures, water rescues and commuter rail problems across the tristate area Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the hardest-hit areas appeared to be northern New Jersey, parts of New York’s Westchester County and a swath of coastal Connecticut along Interstate 95. The service issued flash flood warnings across the region for much of the morning Sunday as rain fell at a rate of 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) an hour in places.

Metro-North and Amtrak said their rail lines to New Haven, which serve Norwalk, Bridgeport and other major Connecticut communities, were experiencing delays and cancellations due to flooding impacts.

Tweed New Haven Airport also closed its departures terminal due to local flash flooding. Airport officials in a Facebook post said travelers with flights departing Sunday should not come until further notice.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials, meanwhile, urged drivers to avoid flooded roadways and not to attempt to drive through standing water.

Water rescues conducted in Connecticut coastal cities

The coastal stretch from Norwalk to Westport was among the most impacted in the state, receiving 6 to 7 inches (15 to 18 centimeters) of rain Sunday morning, with rainfall rates reaching 3 to 4 inches (8 to 10 centimeters) per hour.

In Westport, emergency responders conducted 13 rescues of people trapped in vehicles by floodwaters, according to the fire department. Photos and videos shared on social media showed downtown businesses inundated.

“Even as the rain subsides, standing water and other hazards may remain,” the department cautioned on Facebook. “Residents should continue to avoid flooded roads, never drive around barricades, and give emergency crews room to work.”

In Bridgeport, the fire department said in a social media post it answered "call after call" on Sunday, including deploying boats "to rescue residents from flooded areas and bring them to safety." Photos shared by the department showed residents being helped into a boat from the door of a house, with rescuers standing in knee-deep water outside.

The heavy rains also forced multiple road closures and some water rescues in White Plains and other major communities in New York's Westchester County.

In New Jersey, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said emergency crews rescued about 20 people from rapidly rising floodwaters, including a woman who fell out of her wheelchair and ended up floating in the street.

Sayegh said there were no immediate reports of any deaths or severe injuries from the deluge, even as video shared on social media showed parked cars submerged nearly up to their windows on some roads.

As the rains tapered off and the skies cleared, Paterson's annual Dominican parade stepped off Sunday afternoon, though with a slight delay.

"The rain won't stop us from celebrating our culture, pride, and community!" organizers wrote on Facebook.

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