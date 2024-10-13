Drake Maye throws 3 TDs in first career start but Texans beat Patriots 41-21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For all the debate and arguments to support either side, the New England Patriots' decision to promote Drake Maye this week came down to a simple argument.

“Drake gives us the best chance to win now,” head coach Jerod Mayo said, “and going forward.”

In a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans, Maye proved his head coach right.

No, the Patriots did not upset a contending Texans team. New England fell to 1-5 while Houston improved to 5-1.

But after the Patriots ranked last in the league with 119.4 passing yards per game through five weeks and second-worst in the league with 12.4 points, the third overall draft pick of 2024 improved both.

And he gave reason to believe he will improve New England’s chances going forward.

The Patriots offense had started the afternoon with a page out of the Greek myth of Sisyphus.

Maye began his starting career with a three-and-out, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against a feisty Houston Texans defense.

His floor was rough, Texans rookie safety Caden Bullock returning a Maye overthrow 29 yards before the quarterback himself tackled the defender.

The Texans went up 14-0 in the first 12 minutes of the game before Maye got settled.

Patriots D doing Drake Maye no favors in rookie’s first start.



Make that 2 TDs for Texans in first 12 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/ZEoyXsKliE — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 13, 2024

But with 53 seconds to play before halftime, Maye set up DeMario Douglas down the right sideline for a YAC-heavy 22 yards to spark the drive after a 2-yard JaMycal Hasty. Two Houston defensive penalties further marched New England down the field before Maye found Douglas for 7. It was then, with 11 seconds on the clock, that Maye dropped back and found a pocket cleaner than the Patriots’ 2024 resumé would have predicted.

Maye uncorked a poised 40-yard pass to the right corner of the end zone, second-year receiver Kayshon Boutte speeding up the end of his route and separating just in time to haul in the touchdown.

Patriots crowd is hyped after this 40-yard arc from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte becomes the first touchdown of Maye’s career.



Pats get on board just before half. pic.twitter.com/COh46E73wz — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 13, 2024

The Patriots were on the board.

And Maye had thrown the first of what the Patriots hope will be many touchdowns.

The optimism, like the roaring (and no longer booing) crowd, would regress before it returned. But New England saw reasons for optimism.

Drake Maye did what he could in NFL starting debut

Houston gained 17 points off turnovers alone.

Maye lost a fumble on a strip sack and tight end Austin Hooper lost still another fumble on either end of a three-and-out.

On the Patriots’ first offensive snap of the fourth quarter, Anderson deflected Maye’s pass, setting up Houston safety Eric Murray to come down with the interception. Mixon’s 20-yard touchdown boosted the Texans to 17 points off turnovers alone.

Maye did show flashes before, after and in between the turnovers.

He threw for three touchdowns in one game after veteran Jacoby Brissett had thrown for two in five contests.

He completed 59.3% after Brissett had completed 58.5%, throwing for 233 yards after Brissett had managed 139.2 per game.

The Texans were too explosive and too opportunistic for the Patriots to win despite four turnovers. But the resurgence of the pass game, even on a day when starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson was sidelined with a foot injury, validated Mayo and Co’s decision.

Next up: Maye will continue his rookie year overseas, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in England.