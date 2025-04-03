Dodgers win streak tracker: Los Angeles off to best start ever by defending World Series champions with 8 straight

With eight straight wins to begin the 2025 season (including their two wins over the Chicago Cubs in Japan), the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to the best start of any defending World Series champion in MLB history. That shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the Dodgers only got better over the offseason — their longest win streak during the 2024 season was just seven games last May.

How long can they keep it up? If Wednesday night's Shohei Ohtani walk-off win is any indication, it could be a while before this team slows down. And they're not even using torpedo bats — Max Muncy tried it for three at-bats on Wednesday before abandoning it and hitting a game-tying double.

They still have a ways to go before hitting the Modern Era record of 13 games, which was tied by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023.

Dodgers' 2025 win streak

March 18: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1

March 19: Dodgers 6, Cubs 3

March 27: Dodgers 5, Tigers 4

March 28: Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

March 29: Dodgers 7, Tigers 3

March 31: Dodgers 6, Braves 1

April 1: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

April 2: Dodgers 6, Braves 5

Upcoming schedule

April 4: Dodgers at Phillies 3:45 p.m. PT

April 5: Dodgers at Phillies 1:05 p.m. PT

April 6: Dodgers at Phillies 10:35 a.m. PT

April 7: Dodgers at Nationals 3:45 p.m. PT

April 8: Dodgers at Nationals 3:45 p.m. PT

April 9: Dodgers at Nationals 1:05 p.m. PT