Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million extension, per report

Tommy Edman had a good first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is making sure it gets a few more.

The super-utility man has agreed to a five-year, $74 million contract extension with a sixth-year club option, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money.

