Dodgers designate veteran utilityman Chris Taylor for assignment

Chris Taylor is getting squeezed out in the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster crunch. The 12-year veteran has been designated for assignment, according to reports.

The move creates room on the Dodgers' active roster for Tommy Edman, who will apparently be activated for Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Angels. Edman, who has eight home runs and an .818 OPS this season, has been on the injured list since April 30 with an ankle injury.

Moving Taylor off the roster also allows the Dodgers to avoid sending Hyeseong Kim back to the minors, rather than let him develop while playing major league games. Kim isn't starting regularly but in 14 appearances, he's compiled a .452/.485/.581 slash average with a home run, 5 RBI and 3 stolen bases.

This story will be updated.