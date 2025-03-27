Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series title with Kirk Gibson, Ice Cube and an enormous flag

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and the MLB offseason. They are celebrating accordingly.

The defending champions celebrated their eighth title in franchise history on Thursday with their Dodger Stadium opener after beginning the season a week earlier in the Japan Series. Already 2-0 in the standings, they rolled out the blue carpet for their players, Shohei Ohtani included.

The team plans to present its World Series rings in a ceremony Friday, but did opt to hoist both a flag and a sign celebrating the 2024 title before its home opener against the Detroit Tigers.

For the flag, they went big, both in the size of the flag and the star power used to raise it. The ownership group, including sports legends Magic Johnson and Billie Jean King raised a flag that will likely be looming over center field all season.

For their sign, they had a pair of Los Angeles and Pasadena fire department captains make the unveiling, honoring the firefighters' efforts to limit the damage of the wildfires that ravaged part of Los Angeles during the offseason.

The @Dodgers unveil World Series champion flag and sign at Dodger Stadium 🤩 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/xBVlrkHiP3 — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

To present the actual trophy, the Dodgers turned once again to Ice Cube. The legendary rapper made his mark on the Dodgers' championship with his pregame concert at Game 2 of the World Series and again performed at the team's Dodger Stadium celebration following its World Series parade (with manager Dave Roberts as a backup dancer)

Ice Cube really delivered the World Series trophy to the Dodgers’ home opener 💯



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/0yFgatWNUf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 27, 2025

The most perfect moment might have been the first pitch, though.

The biggest moment of the Dodgers World Series' run was Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 against the New York Yankees. It was an almost eerie echo of what Kirk Gibson did in 1988, when a similarly hobbled slugger hit a walk-off homer in Game 1.

So naturally, the Dodgers had Gibson throw the first pitch to Freeman, "connecting the dots."

Gibby meet Freddie! An iconic pregame moment and first pitch between World Series heroes Kirk Gibson and Freddie Freeman. pic.twitter.com/dj976RaxJx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 27, 2025

That was Part 1 of the celebration. Part 2 will commence Friday with the World Series rings, and you can probably bet the Dodgers have big plans for that as well.