Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts fractures wrist when hit by 98 mph fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a fractured bone in his left wrist after being with a 98 mph fastball.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters postgame that Betts isn't expected to need surgery but that he'll be sidelined "for some time." A precise prognosis and timeline wasn't immediately clear.

The injury took place with Los Angeles leading, 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one man on and a 1-2 count, Royals reliever Dan Altavilla threw a 98 mph fastball inside that hit Betts in his left hand. Betts immediately fell to the ground and held his hand in pain before leaving the game.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas took first base for Betts and replaced him on defense at shortstop. Altavilla induced a lineout from Shohei Ohtani to end the inning, but the Dodgers went on to a 3-0 victory.

Of bigger concern than the outcome in Los Angeles was Betts' health. A former MVP with the Boston Red Sox, Betts is a seven-time All-Star. He's been an All-Star in each of his previous three seasons with the Dodgers. Betts entered Sunday on track for another All-Star bid, slashing .307/.407/.493 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and nine stolen bases through 71 games.

The Dodgers started Sunday with significant injury news by placing rookie starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the injured list with a triceps injury. Yamamoto left Saturday's start against Kansas City after two innings and is scheduled for further testing to determine the severity of the injury.