Divisional Round viewer's guide + Best bets for the weekend

Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round. Harmon and Del Don provide the stats, mismatches and bets you need to consider for each game this weekend:

1:00 - Matt and Dalton review Dalton's top 20 tv shows of 2023

2:10 - Matt reveals tragic story when trying to watch 'The Bear'

4:30 - Divisional Round preview: Viewer's Guide + Stat Nerd

5:05 - Texans @ Ravens: How will Stroud handle Baltimore D? How do Ravens avoid 2019 deja vu?

22:15 - Packers @ 49ers: Why San Francisco cannot take Jordan Love and Packers lightly

38:55 - Buccaneers @ Lions: Could we see offensive fireworks in this one or a defensive struggle?

48:41- Chiefs @ Bills: How will Patrick Mahomes handle his first ever road playoff game?

1:03:00 - Matt and Dalton's favorite bets for the weekend

