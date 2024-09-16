Disney trips meant for homeless students went to NYC school employees' kids, officials say

NEW YORK — (AP) — Six employees of New York City's public school system took their children or grandchildren on trips to Disney World, New Orleans and other locations using tickets that were meant for homeless students, investigators said in a newly released report.

The trips intended as enrichment for students living in shelters and other temporary housing also included excursions to Washington, D.C., Boston and Broadway shows, said Anastasia Coleman, the special commissioner of investigation for New York City schools.

According to the report released this month, Linda Wilson, the Queens regional manager for the office that supports students in temporary housing, took her own children on trips that were paid for through grants for homeless students and encouraged employees she supervised to do the same but to keep quiet about it.

“What happens here stays with us,” one staffer quoted Wilson as saying.

Contacted by the New York Post, Wilson denied bringing her two daughters on trips or encouraging staff members to bring their children. Wilson called the special commissioner's probe "a witch hunt."

The investigation began after a whistleblower brought a complaint in March 2019. The special commissioner's report, which concerned trips that took place between 2016 and 2019, was completed in January 2023 but only made public on Sept. 9.

The special commissioner's office said in an emailed statement that the report was not released because of the pending administrative actions.

According to the report, Wilson forged permission slips to bring family members on trips and evaded city Department of Education oversight by using an outside agency to book travel arrangements.

Some of the trips were intended as college tours, but the students and chaperones never actually visited the campuses, witnesses told the investigators.

A group including Wilson and one of her daughters as well as other staff members and their children ate lunch at Syracuse University during a June 2018 trip but never toured the school, witnesses said. They left and went to Niagara Falls instead, according to the investigation.

The special commissioner's office recommended that Wilson and the other staff members faulted in the report be fired and that they be required to reimburse the school system for their family members' trips.

Wilson told the Post that she retired and was not fired.

Department of Education spokesperson Jenna Lyle said in a statement, “All staff identified in this report are no longer employed by New York City Public Schools."

