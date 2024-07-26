Diamondbacks reportedly land reliever A.J. Puk in trade with Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up a huge reliever on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks struck a deal to land left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in a trade with the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. In return, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Diamondbacks will send Miami minor leaguers Deyvisson De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar.

Full deal:



Arizona Diamondbacks receive: left-handed reliever A.J. Puk.



Miami Marlins receive: CIF Deyvison De Los Santos and CF Andrew Pintar.



Deal is done. Diamondbacks get the bullpen arm they've been seeking.



And trade season is officially on. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2024

Puk, who got his start with the Oakland A’s in 2019, has been a very solid reliever this season in Miami. He holds a 4-8 record with a 4.30 ERA in 44 innings this season. The 29-year-old has allowed just 36 hits and 27 runs over that span, too, and has held hitters to a .159 average.

De Los Santos has spent time with both the Diamondbacks’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season, where he’s hit 14 home runs each while holding a .325 batting average. The infielder was Arizona’s 14th ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Pintar, an outfielder, is the team’s No. 30 prospect. He’s held a .285 batting average this season and has played largely with the Diamondbacks’ High-A team.

The Diamondbacks currently hold a 53-50 record after winning back-to-back games against the Kansas City Royals this week. They’ll enter a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend in third in the NL West and just a single game out of the final wild card spot.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.