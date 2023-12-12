'Delulu,' 'boyfriend air' and Kevin James: Here's your guide to Google's 2023 trending searches.

Google just gave internet enthusiasts a look at the trending searches that transfixed hearts and minds in 2023. It's easy to see the influence from TikTok and YouTube in many of those categories.

"Rizz" (short for "charisma") was the top trending slang term, in addition to being crowned Oxford's Word of the Year, and "how to be charismatic" had its highest number of searches in 10 years. Clean girl was the year's top trending aesthetic, and searches for "no makeup" reached an all-time high.

Though people spend plenty of time on their favorite social media platforms mining for the latest information and entertainment, these search terms highlight what topics and corners of the internet users want to be able to better understand. Here’s your guide to the topics that inspired so many trending searches in 2023:

In addition to "rizz," users sought out meanings to the following terms this year: gyatt, it's giving, cringe, no printer,stan, mid,slay, drip and cap. Talk about slang overload. Also, top trending memes from the year include that photo of Kevin James standing, the entire state of Ohio and viral images of Selena Gomez.

If you feel as if you heard the word "era" in 2023 more than ever before, you might just be right. According to Google, "in my__ era" racked up more worldwide searches than ever before. Some trending "eras" include the auntie era, delulu era, soft girl era and cozy era.

Users also Googled makeup trends like latte makeup, strawberry makeup and cold girl makeup. Even the unsettling uncanny valley makeup trend inspired tons of searches. As for outfits, users searched for inspiration from Barbie, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert looks and Mori Kei style.

Niche aesthetics (or microtrends) have long been one of TikTok's fascinations, to the point that their ability to go quickly in and out of style has broken the trend cycle as we know it. Some of the trending aesthetics from 2023 include clean girl, vanilla girl, tomato girl and whimsigoth.

BookTok's influence is also evident in Google's trending searches. Some of the app's favorite titles, like Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, Hunting Adeline by H.D. Carlton and Icebreaker by Hannah Grace made the list. Users sought out some of BookTok's most popular tropes, as well, with trending searches like "fated mates," "found family" and "grumpy/sunshine."

TikTok also got people thinking about viral "theories" about how the world works — some rooted in science and others not so much. For instance, people Googled more information about the invisible string theory, the red nail theory and the boyfriend air theory.

While more and more young people have admitted to preferring TikTok's search feature over Google's, the latter is still the most visited website in the world. That said, TikTok's influence over trending searches might be an indicator of what escapes the algorithmic realm and trickles into our everyday lives.