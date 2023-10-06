The Daily Sweat: Kansas State heads to Oklahoma State in a rare Friday night Big 12 game

Oklahoma State looks to get its season on track as Kansas State visits Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET).

The defending Big 12 champions are 11.5-point road favorites at BetMGM and could jump back into the top 25 with a win. The Cowboys are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss.

OSU opened the season 2-0 and scored a 27-15 win at Arizona State. But the Cowboys were embarrassed at home in a 33-7 loss to South Alabama in Week 3 and lost 34-27 at Iowa State in Week 4. That game was the first time the Cyclones had scored more than 13 points against an FBS opponent all season.

Quarterback play has been Oklahoma State’s biggest problem this season. Alan Bowman has seen the majority of snaps while Gunnar Gundy — coach Mike Gundy’s son — and Garret Rangel have also each seen playing time. The three QBs have combined to throw for 887 yards through four games but have completed just 56% of their passes and thrown five touchdowns to four interceptions.

Kansas State (3-1) has one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 in Will Howard. Howard has thrown for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s also rushed for five scores.

Both teams are coming off an off week and that could benefit K-State more. Howard injured his knee in the Wildcats’ loss to Missouri, though he played against UCF in Week 4. RB Treshaun Ward and WR RJ Garcia are on track to play as well and RT Christian Duffie could make his first start of the season.

We lean toward Kansas State in this one, though a Friday night game at Boone Pickens Stadium could lead to some chaos. This may be a game that you bet after kickoff.

Nebraska visits Illinois

Illinois is a 3.5-point home favorite against Nebraska as the Illini attempt to get a win against the spread for the first time all season. Illinois is one of five teams winless against the spread so far this season.

Both teams enter at 2-3 and need the win for a realistic chance at a bowl game. Illinois has been one of the more disappointing teams in college football so far this season and was blown out 44-19 by Purdue in Week 5. Former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer has thrown seven interceptions and just five touchdowns as the Illini have turned the ball over 11 times in five games.

Nebraska has turned the ball over 10 times, though eight of those turnovers came in the first two games of the season. The Huskers showed competency in non-conference wins in Weeks 3 and 4 but were blown out by Michigan at home in Week 5.

The over could be the play here with 43.5 unless the game is plagued by a couple red zone turnovers.

Division Series begin

All four MLB Division Series begin on Friday as the Rangers visit the Orioles, the Twins visit the Astros, the Phillies are on the road against the Braves and the Diamondbacks went from Milwaukee to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers.

All four home teams are money line favorites on Friday. Here’s a brief look at the series odds.

Baltimore Orioles (-120), Texas Rangers (+100)

Houston Astros (-160), Minnesota Twins (+130)

Atlanta Braves (-185), Philadelphia Phillies (+150)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-210), Arizona Diamondbacks (+170)

Who cashed tickets Thursday?

Bears bettors were thrilled as Chicago broke a 14-game losing streak in a 40-20 win at the Washington Commanders. Liberty got a 21-16 win over Sam Houston while Western Kentucky beat Louisiana Tech 35-28. Both road teams covered as Sam Houston was a 21-point underdog and WKU was a 6-point favorite.