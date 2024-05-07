Cowboys' Stephen Jones 'absolutely' believes Dak Prescott can lead team to a Super Bowl title

The Dallas Cowboys continue to have faith that Dak Prescott is the quarterback who can lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title since 1995.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told Mad Dog Sports Radio's Adam Schein that Prescott, who will turn 31 in July, is the leader the team needs to reach those kind of heights again.

"Absolutely. I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship." #Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones tells @AdamSchein that Dak Prescott is the right guy to lead Dallas to a Super Bowl title.



🔊: https://t.co/RTimOxppxf pic.twitter.com/DBrNqaZrBy — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 6, 2024

"Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship," Jones said. "He does everything the right way. He's certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He's got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship.

"It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn't bounce your way. And we've had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason. But, you know, we've won 12 games three years in a row. I think that's right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And, you know, we're hanging around the rim. We've just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We're hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done."

The Cowboys have yet to "get the job done" since Prescott took over starting quarterback duties in 2016. While they've won four NFC East titles and made the playoffs in five of those eight seasons, they've yet to advance to the NFC title game and have a 2-5 postseason record.

Hanging over this topic is the fact that Prescott's contract ends after the 2024 season. He's currently on a four-year, $160 million deal and a possible extension would be a big commitment for the team. The team also has to think about long-term extensions for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or linebacker Micah Parsons as they maneuver their salary cap future.

Prescott is coming off an MVP-level season with over 4,500 passing yards and an NFL-best 36 touchdowns on a career-best 69.5 completion percentage. But being unable to get it done in the postseason has cast doubts on Jones' belief about Prescott being the one who can lead the team to a title.

The Cowboys' 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January overshadowed Prescott's season, and for all of his regular season success, the team as a whole has continually failed to carry that over into the playoffs

Owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are "all in" for 2024, which will only up the pressure on Prescott and his supporting cast to affirm the beliefs of management that they are the right pieces to deliver a championship.