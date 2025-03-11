Cowboys star Micah Parsons loves the apparent dismantling of the 49ers in free agency

Micah Parsons isn't complaining after seeing the San Francisco 49ers move on from several of their core pieces in free agency this offseason.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality! https://t.co/zy4gwoL6MK — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 11, 2025

“No more rookie QB lol welcome to reality!” the Dallas Cowboys star wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon, referencing the impending contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers have split with plenty of key members of the team in recent days. Safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenal both struck deals with the Denver Broncos on Monday, cornerback Charvarius Ward is gone, and the team opted to release longtime fullback Kyle Juszcyk and defensive end Leonard Floyd — who will sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The last move is what prompted Parsons' response.

The 49ers also traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and guard Aaron Banks struck a huge deal with the Green Bay Packers. That brings the total up to 11 key players who won't be with the team next season as of Tuesday afternoon.

Though it’s not the reason for all of the moves, Purdy’s upcoming contract extension will certainly play a part in the 49ers’ financial decisions this offseason. Purdy, who was the last person taken in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State before becoming the team’s starter, is entering the final year of his initial rookie contract this season. That deal was incredibly cheap — a four-year, $3.7 million contract. The two sides are currently negotiating his extension, which is going to be massive compared to the six-figure base salary he was receiving during his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers went just 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs completely after making it to the Super Bowl the year before. It marked just their second year missing the postseason over the past six seasons.