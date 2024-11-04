Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will reportedly miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play without their starting QB for at least a few games. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dak Prescott will miss "multiple games" after injuring his hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss at Atlanta, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



No decision yet on whether to place Dak on injured reserve. But it’s worse than expected and it will be a bit. pic.twitter.com/9FXD6Mnkms — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2024

