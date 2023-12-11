Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey put his perfect streak on the line with 60-yard attempt and nailed it

The Dallas Cowboys went into this past offseason knowing they needed a new kicker after Brett Maher's playoff meltdown.

They couldn't have known that a 28-year-old former soccer player who never played football in college would not only win the job but be historically great as a rookie.

Brandon Aubrey has a great story and it got better on Sunday night. He was 26 of 26 on field goals to start his career when Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called on him to try a 60-yarder in a 7-0 game. If the streak was going to end, that was probably the time for it.

Like every other field-goal attempt this season, Aubrey nailed it.

Brandon Aubrey's kick is good from 60.



He still hasn't missed a FG all season!



📺: #PHIvsDAL on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCEDNi5Ozb pic.twitter.com/Lp2KN9AaMo — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2023

Aubrey was a soccer player in college at Notre Dame and then for a brief pro career. He was a first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft in 2017, going 21st to Toronto FC. When he did decide to try football, he got a shot with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and was good enough in two seasons with them to get a look from the Cowboys.

He made the Cowboys and has thrived for a team with Super Bowl dreams. He was NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October. He set a record for most consecutive successful field goals to start a career.

That streak was in danger on Sunday night. But the Cowboys have full confidence in their kicker, even though he's a rookie. And he came through, again.