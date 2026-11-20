DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court has granted a request by environmentalists to put on hold a permit that cleared the way for the U.S. Army to detonate several tons of bomb-making chemicals in Iowa.

The ruling came late Thursday, putting in jeopardy the military’s plans to deal with dozens of barrels of lead azide pending further direction by the court.

“The Army can’t detonate under the permit while the permit is stayed,” said Thien Chau, an attorney with Earthjustice, which filed a petition on behalf of Iowa groups calling for a review of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency permit.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had yet to put out a schedule Friday for when it will issue a ruling on the groups' emergency motion or even if there will be a hearing. Chau said attorneys expect the court will try to decide before Monday's planned operation.

The Army did not immediately return messages seeking comment on how the court action would affect its plans.

The Army has said the chemicals are unstable, and the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop.

The detonation was initially planned for Friday, but the Army announced Thursday that it would push the operation back to Monday following an outpouring of public concern about the potential health and environmental consequences.

“This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material,” Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle had announced in a post on X.

The Army, the EPA and the federal Department of Health and Human Services followed up Friday with a joint statement saying they were working together to ensure the detonation is conducted in the safest way possible.

“Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized,” the statement read.

An inspection earlier this year at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant determined that the lead azide, which is used in munitions production, had started to degrade. The crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their petition that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticized officials for not sharing more information with the public.

The Army detailed its plans during a public meeting in Middletown in October, but a public advisory Sunday was the first time other communities — some as far away as 100 miles (160 kilometers) — became aware of the potential impact.

Nearly 400 people live in Middletown — about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines — but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected by detonated material that could disperse in the air and land on the ground.

Some schools and businesses had planned to close, as the Army recommended that people stay indoors, bring their pets and livestock inside and keep their windows and doors closed. Officials also urged residents in the path of the predicted plume to clean cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces afterward.

“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground,” an advisory stated. “Lead is toxic to humans and animals.”

Lucy Giehl, her husband and two dogs live about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of the ammunition plant. She said during an interview Thursday that she didn't know if she needed to wear gloves to wipe down surfaces or to keep her dogs from drinking water in their pond.

“There’s just so many details that I feel like haven’t been addressed with the public.”

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Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

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