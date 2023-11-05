Commanders' KJ Henry becomes the latest victim of an egregious roughing the passer call

What was KJ Henry supposed to do differently?

The Washington Commanders rookie defensive end came off the line completely clean and had New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squarely in his sights. Jones didn't feel Henry at all and continued scanning the field.

Henry locked in on his target, got both arms around Jones and not only recorded his first sack, but he tallied his first forced fumble, too.

Except, Henry didn't. A yellow piece of laundry sat on the field.

When the referees picked it up and provided the call, they announced a roughing the passer penalty on Henry. So no sack, no fumble and the Patriots were given 15 free yards and a fresh set of downs.

This was flagged for roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/T7d76u5vgJ — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 5, 2023

Welcome to the NFL, rookie. These are the hard knocks.

Henry is only the latest defender called for a non-existent roughing penalty. Dean Blandino, the NFL's former VP of officiating, and FOX Sports' lead rules analyst, said during the broadcast that it was a bad call.

Generally, Blandino makes a point to not criticize refs in his analysis, but this was so egregious that he didn't mince words and called a spade a spade.

To answer the initial question about what Henry could've done differently, nothing. Maybe he can call Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett for advice. Jarrett was notoriously called for a phantom roughing the passer penalty against former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

That call came with the Falcons trying to orchestrate a comeback that was spoiled by the call. In both situations, the team penalized was hurt beyond just that moment. Atlanta ended up losing the game, and the Patriots' drive ended in a field goal that gave them a 17-10 lead out of the half.

Washington has played its way back into the contest and is currently winning 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter. Henry hasn't recorded a tackle or other notable stat since his would-be sack.