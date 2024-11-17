Colorado's Travis Hunter becomes the overwhelming Heisman Trophy favorite after his Week 12 performance

Is the Heisman race a formality with three weeks to go before the voting closes?

Colorado's Travis Hunter had a fantastic day on Saturday as the No. 17 Buffaloes beat Utah at home. Hunter is now -500 to win the trophy at BetMGM. His odds are so low that you would only win $2 on a $10 bet.

Hunter played nearly every snap on both offense and defense once again. He intercepted a deflected pass, made a highlight-reel catch to set up a touchdown and then added a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter as he cut back across the field when Colorado was putting the game out of reach.

TRAVIS HUNTER IS JUST A CHEAT CODE 😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/SUCHVonSOq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

After the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked if he had a message for any Heisman voters who may be undecided at this point in the season.

"If they can't see they can't see. It is what it is, Travis is who he is" Sanders said. "It's supposed to go to the best college football player. I think that's been a wrap since what, Week 2? We ain't petitioning for nobody, we ain't doing that. We have a wonderful display of cameras here and I think we're on national television every week. If they can't see it, there's a problem."

"Don't allow their hatred of me to interfere with our kids' success. They gotta stop that. Y'all gotta stop that … y'all gotta stop that man. Give the kids what they deserve."

Hunter finished the game with three tackles and a pass defensed to go along with his interception, five catches for 55 yards, and that five-yard TD run. After his pick in the first half, Hunter made sure to strike the Heisman pose.

DEFLECTED TO TRAVIS HUNTER @CUBuffsFootball with another big defense play 🔒🦬 pic.twitter.com/zAsNDKPLYA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

Hunter’s odds were at even-money entering the weekend and took such a big leap thanks to his performance and a couple other factors. Oregon struggled and needed a late interception to seal a 16-13 win at Wisconsin, Miami and QB Cam Ward were off in Week 12, and Boise State played San Jose State on CBS Sports Network at the same time the Ducks played the Badgers and Tennessee visited Georgia.

Dillon Gabriel was 22-of-31 passing for 218 yards and an interception for Oregon on Saturday night and his odds dropped all the way to +2200. He’s now the No. 4 favorite. Miami QB Cam Ward’s odds are +1400, leaving Ashton Jeanty as the only contender close to Hunter currently at +425.

Jeanty was fantastic once again in Boise State’s win over SJSU, though we’re not sure how many voters watched that game. He had 32 carries for 159 yards and three TDs in the 42-21 win. Jeanty has now rushed 256 times for 1,893 yards and leads college football with 26 rushing touchdowns. He has scored at least one TD in every game against an FBS opponent this season.