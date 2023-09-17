Colorado overcomes 11-point deficit, beats Colorado State 43-35 in 2OT

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would not let his team lose.

The Buffs trailed in-state rival Colorado State 28-17 with under eight minutes to play, but Sanders led the team all the way back to force overtime. And in double-overtime, Colorado was able to prevail 43-35 on Sanders' touchdown pass to Michael Harrison and a subsequent two-point conversion connection with Xavier Weaver.

But before those extra sessions, Colorado needed a 98-yard drive just to tie the game.

Colorado State pinned the Buffs at their own 2-yard line with 2:06 to play, but Sanders and his offense were able to embark on a miraculous drive to keep the game alive.

Sanders led the Buffs 98 yards in just seven plays, connecting with Jimmy Horn for a thrilling 45-yard touchdown with just 36 seconds left in regulation.

But the Buffs still needed a two-point conversion to tie it. No problem. Sanders dropped back and connected with Harrison, his tight end, to tie the score and ultimately send the game to overtime.

Once the game reached the extra session, the Buffs were able to complete the comeback and stay undefeated. The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime before Sanders connected with Harrison again to put the Buffs ahead in double-overtime. Sanders then made an incredible play to fight through the CSU rush to find Xavier Weaver for the two-point conversion.

Sanders’ gutsy plays proved to be the game-winner. Once Colorado State got its turn on offense in double overtime, the much-maligned Buffaloes' defense made a play — but only after the Rams committed their 16th penalty of the night.

On second-and-goal from the Colorado 3-yard line, an illegal blindside block called on CSU receiver Tory Horton pushed the Rams all the way back to the 18-yard line. When second down was replayed, a pass attempt from Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was batted down at the line.

On third down, Fowler-Nicolosi’s shot at the end zone fell incomplete. And then on fourth down from the 23, following a delay of game, Colorado finally sealed an improbable victory with an interception by safety Trevor Woods.

Woods’ play capped off an incredible comeback for the Buffaloes, who trailed 28-17 with under eight minutes to play. Colorado State had the lead for much of the evening, but it wasn't enough to put Colorado away.