College Football Playoff rankings: 3-loss Alabama has inside track at playoff berth ahead of 2-loss Miami

Alabama's playoff chances seemed to get a lot better on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide jumped Miami in the penultimate set of rankings. Alabama (9-3) is at No. 11, a spot ahead of Miami (10-2) at No. 12. If the rankings didn't change before Sunday, Alabama would get the final at-large spot in the 12-team playoff over the Hurricanes.

Ohio State fell to No. 6 after losing at home to Michigan in Week 14. Oregon remained at No. 1 followed by Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked two-loss team.

Post-Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon (12-0)

2. Texas (11-1)

3. Penn State (11-1)

4. Notre Dame (11-1)

5. Georgia (10-2)

6. Ohio State (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. SMU (11-1)

9. Indiana (11-1)

10. Boise State (11-1)

11. Alabama (9-3)

12. Miami (10-2)

13. Ole Miss (9-3)

14. South Carolina (9-3)

15. Arizona State (10-2)

16. Iowa State (10-2)

17. Clemson (9-3)

18. BYU (10-2)

19. Missouri (9-3)

20. UNLV (10-2)

21. Illinois (9-3)

22. Syracuse (9-3)

23. Colorado (9-3)

24. Army (10-1)

25. Memphis (10-2)