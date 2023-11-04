College football scores, games, updates: Kansas State vs. Texas, LSU vs. Alabama and more

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.

Not only are there five ranked vs. ranked matchups, but there are also several ranked teams on upset watch with tough matchups against unranked opponents.

At this point in the season, there is so much on the line as teams jockey for position in both the CFP rankings and their respective conference standings. We're in for an action-packed Saturday.

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UT -4 | Total: 49.5

Can Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) survive another week without Quinn Ewers? Maalik Murphy will get his second straight start at QB in place of the injured Ewers. The Texas run game and defense paved the way to victory last week, and that may have to be the same recipe against Kansas State, which is part of a five-team logjam atop the Big 12 standings alongside UT. The Longhorns have no margin for error if they want to keep their CFP hopes alive

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -15.5 | Total: 54.5

Missouri has been one of the biggest surprises in college football. The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2018, but are currently 7-1 heading into Athens on Saturday. Mizzou has an excellent collection of skill players led by WR Luther Burden that should present a challenge for the UGA defense. Georgia is on a quest for its third consecutive national title and its schedule is starting to ramp up in difficulty. Carson Beck is emerging as a star in his first season as the Bulldogs’ QB. Can he keep it going?

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: OU -6 | Total: 61.5

It’s sad to say, but this will likely be the final edition of Bedlam for the foreseeable future. With Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the SEC next season, it’s unclear when OU and Oklahoma State will meet on the field again. And Oklahoma State has the chance to play spoiler. Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling to Kansas. As a result, the Sooners were No. 9 in the first CFP rankings and another loss would knock them out of the CFP picture and cause a pretty big stir in the Big 12 race.

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3 | Total: 76.5

The Huskies are undefeated and the No. 5 team in the country, but they have not looked quite right with shaky wins over Arizona State and Stanford the last two weeks. Washington has the current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix Jr., at quarterback. On the other side, USC has Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner. With both defenses struggling, this could turn into one of the best quarterback duels of the season. And it's an opportunity for USC to revitalize its season.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -3 | Total: 60.5

LSU sort of got pushed to the side when it lost to Ole Miss to fall to 3-2. Since then, however, LSU has won three straight and is 4-1 in conference play as QB Jayden Daniels has put up eye-popping statistics. With a win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU can put itself in an excellent position to get back to the SEC title game. On the other side, Alabama still has national championship aspirations. This Alabama team isn't as explosive on offense as some of the teams in recent years, but Jalen Milroe has settled into the starting quarterback role and has been better about limiting mistakes while the team leans on its defense.