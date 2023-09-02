College football scores, games, updates: No. 1 Georgia vs. UT-Martin, UNC vs. South Carolina and more

OK, now college football season has truly arrived. Week 1 brings the first fully loaded Saturday of games around the country, which means our wire-to-wire coverage of all the chaos is back.

We were treated to a thriller right away as Colorado held on in a back-and-forth 45-42 battle with No. 17 TCU to give Deion Sanders a marquee win in his Power Five debut.

The whole offseason was the Coach Prime show, but his stars delivered for him in every way possible Saturday. His son, Shedeur Sanders, threw for school-record 510 yards and four TDs in his own big-time debut. Four Buffaloes receivers finished with over 100 yards — one of them being Travis Hunter, the former five-star recruit who played for Coach Prime at Jackson State. Hunter finished with 11 catches for 119 yards and had an interception while playing both ways.

There are plenty of other good matchups to look forward to as the majority of teams open their 2023 seasons. Here are some of the key games we'll be keeping an eye on the rest of the day (all times Eastern):

No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UNC -2.5 | Total: 64.5

Can North Carolina make some noise in the ACC? Clemson and Florida State are the clear favorites, but UNC was picked third in the preseason ACC poll. The Tar Heels return Drake Maye, who emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country last fall. South Carolina, meanwhile, is entering its third season with Shane Beamer as head coach. The Gamecocks went 7-6 in 2021 and then 8-5 last year in a campaign that included triumphant late-season victories over Tennessee and Clemson. Can that momentum carry over into 2023?

West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: PSU -20.5 | Total: 49.5

The Drew Allar era begins in State College. After the departure of four-year starting QB Sean Clifford, Allar takes over under center for a Nittany Lions team with big expectations this season. The defense is stacked and Allar has plenty of potential to carry Penn State to a lot of wins. This is a tough road matchup to open the season for a West Virginia team that's struggled a lot in four years under head coach Neal Brown. He might be coaching for his job this season.