College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State debuts at No. 1 ahead of Michigan, Georgia and Florida State

Ohio State is the top team in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes got the top spot thanks to two wins over top 15 teams so far this season. Georgia is at No. 2, Michigan is at No. 3 and Florida State is at No. 4. Washington is the fifth of the five Power Five unbeaten teams at No. 5.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Georgia (8-0)

3. Michigan (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Penn State (7-1)

12. Missouri (7-1)

13. Louisville (7-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Notre Dame (7-2)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Tennessee (6-2)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. UCLA (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. Kansas (6-2)

22. Oklahoma State (6-2)

23. Kansas State (6-2)

24. Tulane (7-1)

25. Air Force (8-0)