Clippers guard Russell Westbrook out indefinitely after breaking left hand vs. Wizards

Russell Westbrook is now out indefinitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers veteran broke his left hand on Friday night in their game against the Washington Wizards, the team confirmed. Specifics on the broken hand are not yet known. It’s unclear if he’ll need surgery, or if he’ll be able to return at any point this season.

Russell Westbrook has fractured his left hand. He is out for the remainder of the game. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 2, 2024

Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night. Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes did the same thing in their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook had six points and an assist in 10 minutes off the bench on Friday. The 35-year-old entered Friday’s game averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Clippers, his first full season with the team.

The Clippers, who announced Westbrook's injury midway through the third quarter, held a 14 point lead over the Wizards at halftime.

