Christian Pulisic named U.S. Soccer male player of the year for fourth time

U.S. Men's National Team and AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic is on the precipice of history.

On Thursday, he added U.S. Soccer's 2023 male player of the year award to his trophy cabinet after earning the honor in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Pulisic is now tied with Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.

"If you're joining Landon on anything regarding the national team, you're doing something right," Pulisic said via ESPN. "He's a legend. I looked up to him, so I'm grateful to be in that conversation. I'm hoping to continue to push, and hopefully it will not be the last."

.@pulisic with a SCREAMER to open the scoring 😱 pic.twitter.com/KlG0oMeNPm — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) October 14, 2023

The winger received 53 percent of the vote after a successful year on the pitch for both AC Milan and the USMNT.

Pulisic beat out fellow AC Milan and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah, who received 21.5 percent of the vote, and Ricardo Pepi, who finished third with 12.9 percent of the votes. Pepi and Musah are both former winners of the U.S. Young Soccer Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In December, Pulisic was named the Series A's player of the month after scoring six goals and recording five assists to help AC Milan (13-3-4) sit at third in the standings.

Pulisic had his footprints all over the success the USMNT enjoyed last year, too. In June, he helped the Americans defeat Canada 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League title. The U.S. will be looking for more big things from Pulisic during the 2024 Copa America, which the United States will host this summer, after "Captain America" helped the team qualify in 2023.

"It's an honor to win this award again for the fourth time," Pulisic said. "It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the national team and winning more trophies with the national team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it's been just a really exciting year. I've enjoyed it so much, so I'm really grateful to win an award like this."