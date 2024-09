Christian McCaffrey will be out for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game, and potentially longer.

The Niners ruled the Pro Bowl running back out Friday, with Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan telling reporters the team is considering an IR stint due to his calf/Achilles injury, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Thursday was reportedly described as McCaffrey's "worst" day with the injury.

