Chris Olave leaves Saints-Bucs game after violent helmet-to-helmet hit on play that leads to Bucs defensive TD

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit.

The hit took place in the first quarter of Sunday's game on a play that resulted in a fumble that Tampa Bay recovered for a touchdown.

With Tampa Bay leading, 7-0 in the first quarter, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler looked to Olave in the flat on second and 15. Olave caught the ball with cornerback Tykee Smith in coverage. Cornerback Zyon McCollum was behind the play and targeted Olave for a tackle.

McCollum lowered his helmet and made direct contact to Olave's helmet with the crown of his. Smith punched the ball out for a fumble just before the hit, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. picked it up and returned it untouched for a touchdown to extend the Tampa Bay lead to 14-0.

A replay angle shows the direct helmet-to-helmet contact.

The hit was a clear personal foul, but officials neglected to flag the penalty. Instead of a Saints first down that would have come with a penalty, the Bucs scored a touchdown to double their lead. Olave was slow to get up, and eventually walked to the sideline medical tent before leaving to the Saints' locker room

The Saints ruled Olave out with a concussion shortly after he left the game, leaving New Orleans with out their top receiver for the remainder of the game.