Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reportedly out for season after LCL surgery

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will miss the rest of the season after he underwent successful LCL surgery on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While his season is over, there was no structural damage or tears to his ACL, MCL or meniscus. Rice is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

Good news for Rashee Rice following surgery, as the ACL, meniscus, and MCL didn’t need to be repaired. https://t.co/g4AnCpm4uP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2024

Rice went down in the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers last month. Rice, after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception, was hit by Mahomes as the quarterback was trying to make a tackle the other way. Mahomes hit Rice’s leg on the play, which bent backward awkwardly and sent him to the ground.

He was helped off the field, and the Chiefs knew immediately that the injury was significant. Head coach Andy Reid said during the game that, “it’s not good,” though no diagnosis was given in the days that followed.

Here’s the play that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was injured on. Not good looking at all.



Hope he’s alright. He’s being carted to the locker room. https://t.co/8uHJ3UUxNI pic.twitter.com/M0RMTRLJlv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 29, 2024

Rice was placed on injured reserve officially last week, which knocked him out for at least four games. Now, though, Rice's season is over.

Rice finished the year with 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches. The 24-year-old, who the Chiefs selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU, had 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season during his rookie campaign.

Despite losing Rice, the Chiefs are one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the league after they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. They are entering their bye week this week, and will next take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.