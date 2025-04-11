ChatGPT AI action figure trend: What is it and how can I join in?

LeBron James may have made history this week as the first male athlete to have his likeness depicted on a Barbie doll, but a new ChatGPT feature is giving everyone the chance to experience this thrill by designing their own doll or action figure with artificial intelligence.

This trend, sometimes dubbed the "Barbie box trend" or the "action figure trend," seemed to be taking over social media platforms in recent days as users have discovered a new means of conveying their personalities and interests in a fun, nostalgic way.

Here’s what to know about the trend and how you can join in.

What is the ChatGPT action figure trend?

It’s not clear who, exactly, started this trend, but over the last few days, people on various social media platforms have been sharing images of AI-generated action figures that look like them, along with accessories that match their personalities or interests.

The commercial-looking images are created by ChatGPT using photos and personal information provided by the user.

There is a nostalgic element to the AI-generated "toys," similar to the ChatGPT Studio Ghibli meme trend that dominated the internet a few weeks ago.

How can I make an AI action figure?

1. Go to ChatGPT

If you have a ChatGPT account already, log in. If you don’t have one and want to create one, it’s very easy to sign up with your email or phone number.

If you aren’t sold on creating an account, you will not be able to upload a photo of yourself to help make the design as accurate as possible. Another caveat with using the free version of ChatGPT is that you’ll only have three chances per day to play with the image prompt feature.

2. Upload your image and write a specific prompt

You can upload an image of yourself — either a selfie or a full-body image — to ChatGPT.

Then, write out a prompt instructing ChatGPT to create an action figure of you in toy box packaging and list out the accessories you specifically want to be included. You can specify the outfit you want your character to wear, the colors on the box and whether you want your name or certain phrases captioned on the packaging.

We had to join in the fun

I submitted a copy of my Yahoo author photo and instructions listing out some of my everyday essentials: LaCroix seltzer water, coffee, my phone, my laptop and a little notebook — in case I have an interview and need to take notes in my imaginary AI world. I chose purple for the background because, of course, Yahoo.

After a few minutes, ChatGPT created an AI-generated version of me as a doll. No idea how ChatGPT knew my favorite LaCroix flavor is tangerine and that I prefer hot coffee over iced — impressive.