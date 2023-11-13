CeeDee Lamb continues hot streak, then lets everyone know he's the best WR in the NFL

There are plenty of receivers who have a reasonable claim on being the best in the NFL. Nobody is hotter than CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, however.

And nobody is better than Lamb, according to Lamb.

Lamb is on a pretty ridiculous streak. In Dallas' last four games Lamb had 117, 158, 191 and then 173 receiving yards in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

When you're putting up numbers like that you can say pretty much anything you'd like, and Lamb had an Ali-like proclamation to the rest of the league.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," Lamb said, via LoneStarLive.com. "There's no question about it. And if there is? I'll see y'all again next week."

That's spicy, but it might not be wrong.

Lamb is on such a roll, he's catching passes meant for the sideline. Dak Prescott was spotted by Fox cameras sticking out his tongue after completing a pass off his back foot to Lamb, and he admitted that he was trying to throw it away. Lamb wouldn't let that happen.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott stuck out his tongue, as broadcast showed, after a back-foot completion to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott on that play: “They showed that? I’m going to be honest: I was throwing it away, but that’s CeeDee Lamb being CeeDee Lamb.” pic.twitter.com/hSG3zrhDVh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 13, 2023

There are plenty of candidates for best receiver in the NFL, headed up by Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson when he's healthy.

Lamb has no doubt that he's the answer though. Given how he's playing for the Cowboys lately, maybe he's right.