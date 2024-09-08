Cardinals score first return TD under NFL's new kickoff rules: will we see more this season?

The NFL implemented new kickoff rules this offseason in an effort to encourage more returns.

The Arizona Cardinals became the first team to score a touchdown under those new rules Sunday afternoon.

With 8:44 remaining in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, Cardinals returner DeeJay Dallas fielded a kickoff at the 4-yard line. He didn't encounter a Bills defender until he passed the 20-yard line.

Then he ran untouched through the Bills coverage team until he passed the 30-yard line. Once he passed the 40, he was gone. Nobody touched him again until he dove into the end zone alongside the left sideline.

DEEJAY DALLAS OH MYYYYYY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/sLx2L16aLV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2024

The touchdown cut Arizona's deficit to 31-28 with a successful two-point conversion. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they wouldn't score again as Buffalo held on for a 34-28 win.

But for the NFL, consider the return for a touchdown a success.

It's tough to say if the new rules actually had anything to do with the score. Per the new rules, kicks that land in the landing zone between the end zone and 20-yard and don't bounce into the end zone must be returned. This kickoff likely would have been returned under the old rules as well.

It's also hard to pin Buffalo's poor coverage on the new rules. The Bills' coverage team was slow to react and allowed a clear lane for Dallas to run through.

But the result is a win for the NFL, which is attempting to bring back the excitement of kickoff returns after just four kicks were returned for touchdowns in 2023. The NFL rightfully encouraged safety under prior kickoff rules on what was previously one of most dangerous plays in all of sports. Now it's looking to bring back the return with a maintained emphasis on safety.

The new rules require an adjustment from players and coaches in terms of strategy on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to watch how this plays out over the course of a season.