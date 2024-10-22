Buccaneers lose WR Chris Godwin to an injury so bad ESPN wouldn't show the replay

On the ESPN broadcast, both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck wondered if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should just run out the clock and not continue to put their players in harm's way, as they were down 10 points with less than a minute to go.

Then the Buccaneers lost one of their best players to a horrible injury.

Receiver Chris Godwin caught a pass over the middle and his leg was trapped underneath him by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Godwin didn't get up and Buck let everyone know how serious the injury was.

"I'm told by our production truck we are not going to show the replay," Buck said.

Buck called the injury "ugly" and a Buccaneers player could be overheard yelling an expletive. Godwin was put on the cart with an air cast on his left leg.

The Buccaneers lost receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury in the first half. Then Godwin suffered an injury that looked like it will likely end his season.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles will have to answer questions to why the Buccaneers didn't shut it down when the game seemed out of hand. No matter what, the Buccaneers lost the game but more importantly, lost their top two receivers. In Godwin's case, it seems they won't have him back anytime soon.