Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. lost for season after undergoing knee surgery

Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss the remainder of the Cleveland Browns' season, the team announced. The Browns' starting left tackle underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Tuesday.

Willis, who had his fifth-year option picked up in May, becomes the latest offensive lineman to be lost for the year.

Cleveland has played the entire season without Jack Conklin, after the starting right tackle tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 1. Then rookie Dawand Jones, Conklin's replacement, tore his MCL at practice last week and is also out for the season.

With Wills, the Browns were hoping that he would eventually return to the field. He was injured in the third quarter of Cleveland's 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Kareem Hunt was tackled into the back of Wills' leg, an air cast was placed on the knee and Wills was carted off the field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski originally said that the injury wouldn't end Wills' season, and the team was hoping to have him back around Week 14 when the Browns played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This never materialized, and Wills, the 10th-overall pick in 2020, is expected to be back for the beginning of the 2024 season. He has started 53 games for the Browns and was playing for a long-term deal at the end of this season.

Geron Christian will continue to start in his place as the 8-5 Browns fight for a postseason berth.