Bronny James posts best performance of Summer League career: 12 points

Bronny James is trending back up in NBA Summer League, to the tune of 12 points.

The son of LeBron James posted the highest point total of his time in Summer League on Wednesday in an 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks, along with a rebound, a steal and a turnover. Big man Colin Castleton led the way with 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists

The performance included James' first Summer League 3-pointer, breaking a streak of 16 misses to open his professional career. The 19-year-old finished the night shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

BRONNY KNOCKS DOWN HIS FIRST THREE AS A LAKER 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/fQ4EZlbyMk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 18, 2024

The 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft is now averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes across five Summer League games, with 28.6% shooting and 10% from 3-point range.

The Lakers played the game without first-round pick Dalton Knecht, whom the team opted to rest amid a stretch of six games in 11 days. Also in attendance were Lakers head coach JJ Redick and recently hired assistant coach Lindsey Harding.

The performance is a decent bounce back for James, who had drawn ridicule and mockery after struggling heavily to begin his career as a pro. Nearly every time he touches the ball, and many times he doesn't, would become a referendum on his place in the NBA and whether he even deserved it.

It is as high-pressure a position as any player in Summer League, made possible by a team doing everything it can to keep James' father happy when he opted out of his contract and a camp that that maneuvered their young charge into the Lakers' lap in the draft, with a guaranteed four-year, $7.9 million deal awaiting him.

Summer League should never be a full referendum on a player's potential, but James at least got to experience a win on Wednesday. He'll get his next and final chance at on on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bronny James Summer League game log

July 6: 4 points (2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers, 22 minutes in 108-94 loss to Sacramento Kings

July 7: out with knee swelling in 92-68 loss to Golden State Warriors

July 10: 3 points (1-of-3 shooting, 0-of-1 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 29 minutes in 80-76 loss to Miami Heat

July 12: 8 points (3-of-14 shooting, 0-of-8 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 3 turnovers, 27 minutes in 99-80 loss to Houston Rockets

July 15: 2 points (1-of-5 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 25 minutes in 88-74 loss to Boston Celtics

July 17: 12 points (5-of-11 shooting, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers), 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnovers, 24 minutes in 87-86 win over Atlanta Hawks.

Fun fact: before Wednesday, the official @NBA X account had tweeted the videoof all butone ofBronny'ssevenmakes in four games to its 46.5 million followers. It only providedtwo on Wednesday, but don't worry. ESPN posted thenext two.