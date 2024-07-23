British dressage star Charlotte Dujardin out of 2024 Paris Olympics over recently resurfaced video

Charlotte Dujardin, one of Britain's most winningest women in Olympic history, will not compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris because of a video that displayed an undisclosed “error of judgment” with her horse.

On Tuesday, Dujardin said in a statement that the video, which is from four years ago, showed an “error of judgment during a coaching session.” While the specific error and overall contents of the video have not been made public since the incident, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse," Dujardin said in an Instagram post. "I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

Dujardin said that she would not comment further until the investigations by the FEI, the British Equestrian Federation and the British Dressage concluded.

The FEI said on Tuesday that it had provisionally suspended Dujardin from all competitions for six months. The British Equestrian Federation also suspended her, which makes her ineligible for both international and national competitions for the foreseeable future.

While not specifically describing the content of the video, the international federation said that it "condemns any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses and has robust rules in place to address such behavior."

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024," Ingmar De Vos, the president of the federation said. "However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised."

Prior to this incident, Dujardin had been a star for Britain in the Olympic games. She’s won three gold medals, a silver medal and two bronze medals over the last three Summer Olympics.

Dujardin’s six medals are tied with cyclist Laura Kenny for the most by a British woman ever. In 2017, Dujardin was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, an honor given to reward people for their achievements.