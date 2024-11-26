Brian Daboll: Giants QB Tommy DeVito 'not 100%' to play on Thanksgiving vs Cowboys due to forearm soreness

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is dealing with forearm soreness that could sideline him for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This is according to head coach Brian Daboll, who told reporters on Tuesday that he's "hopeful" that DeVito will be able to play, but that it's "not 100%" that he will. Backup Drew Lock will get reps at practice with Giants starters on Tuesday.

DeVito is coming off his first start in place of longtime starter Daniel Jones, whom the Giants benched and subsequently released last week for poor play. Lock was the No. 2 quarterback behind Jones, but Daboll promoted DeVito from third-string to starter over Lock, raising questions about the decision in New York.

DeVito completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 30-7 loss at home to the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.