Braves' Spencer Strider goes on IL with strained right hamstring suffered playing catch

Less than a week after making his first start of the season, Spencer Strider is going back on the injured list.

The Atlanta Braves placed the right-hander on the 15-day IL with a strained right hamstring, which Strider reportedly suffered while playing catch prior to Monday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. He told the team that he wouldn't be able to make his scheduled start for Tuesday.

Strider was activated from the IL last week for his 2025 debut after recovering from surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow a year ago. (This was an internal brace procedure, not reconstructive Tommy John surgery, which he had in 2019 while pitching at Clemson.)

Facing the Toronto Blue Jays, Strider pitched five innings while allowing two runs and five hits with five strikeouts. He threw 97 pitches, 85 for strikes.

The Braves reportedly don't believe that the hamstring strain will lead to a prolonged absence. But with him just returning, the team may take a cautious approach with him.

Strider's return was expected to provide a boost to an Atlanta team that has arguably been the most disappointing in MLB early on. At 8-13, the Braves are last in the National League East, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets, but just one game out of third place.

Atlanta's starting pitching has struggled, compiling a 4.58 ERA that's third-worst in the NL. (Overall, the staff ERA is 4.24, 10th in the league.) Chris Sale, in particular, has endured a rough start, registering a 6.17 ERA in his first five starts. The Braves also lost Reynaldo López, shut down until July after arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

To take Strider's place on the major league roster, Atlanta called up Michael Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett, for whom he had a 2.25 ERA in three appearances. Petersen could start for Strider on Tuesday, though Scott Blewett, just acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, is also reportedly a candidate.