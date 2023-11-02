Bob Knight passes away, Big Ten coaches angry with their conference & Race for the Case Week 10

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.

The news of Bob Knight’s passing broke on Wednesday night, leaving the sports world crushed at the loss of a legendary figure. Knight helped innovate the sport and drew the attention of millions through his brash style and on-court success. The crew reflects on his career highs, including the last undefeated season in college basketball, his 902 career wins and the impact he had on the state of Indiana. The guys also recall Knight’s volatility and unique character traits that made him truly one-of-one in the purest definition of the phrase.

Central Michigan’s lack of definitive comment regarding this week’s reporting that a figure resembling Conor Stalions was spotted on their sideline has led the crew to decide that Stalions was indeed stealing signs from Michigan State early in the year. The investigation continues for Michigan and Stalions, but the more that Dan, Pat & Ross learn about it, the more they have to conclude that no college coach would ever be on board with Stalions’ brash espionage tactics.

The Big Ten held a coaches phone conference with commissioner Tony Petitti this week. Jim Harbaugh provided his statement, then left the call for other coaches to express their displeasure with the conference in reference to the sign-stealing scandal. The guys work through the most effective ways that the Big Ten can get through this sign-stealing investigation and keep their other member schools happy

This weekend will be the last SEC on CBS doubleheader, so Ross details the inner workings as to why the two powerhouses brands will be making a split after this season.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #23 ranked Kansas State Wildcats at the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, the #12 ranked Missouri Tigers visiting the #2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the #9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners taking on the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, the #5 ranked Washington Huskies at the #20 ranked USC Trojans, the #14 ranked LSU Tigers at the #8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

