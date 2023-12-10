Bills QB Josh Allen pushes half of the Chiefs defense into the end zone for a tough TD

Josh Allen is not an easy man to bring down in the open field. The Buffalo Bills don't want him trying to run over defenders every time he scrambles, but when he makes up his mind to inflict punishment, it's going to happen.

Allen had one of the more impressive runs from a quarterback this season when he bulled most of the Kansas City Chiefs defense into the end zone. Allen was hit at about the 5-yard line, kept his legs moving, got a push from behind from his teammates and ended up in the end zone.

The power involved in the run was remarkable, even if some Bills linemen were helping.

Sometimes we forget how big quarterbacks are. Allen is listed at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds and is a load to bring down in the open field. And he's not shy about running.

That run was big for the Bills on the scoreboard. It gave them a 14-0 lead at the Chiefs. That was the Chiefs' largest deficit in their last 15 home games, according to CBS.

That was a tone-setting run from the Bills' quarterback. It usually takes more than one defender to bring him down, and sometimes half of a defense or more.