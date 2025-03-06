Bill Belichick intends to make UNC Football the '33rd NFL team' | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Bill Belichick’s first spring practice as head coach of UNC Football this week. While many college football practices around the country are loud and energetic, Pat reports that Belichick’s practice was a quiet, NFL-like, professional atmosphere, likely indicative of the type of program he hopes to build in Chapel Hill. But can Bill really take a mid-level program and make them a college football juggernaut?

Dan, Ross & Pat also react to the latest NIL-centric congressional hearing from earlier this week. Little progress was made, and a bill has yet to be introduced, but time is of the essence for college administrators who are desperate to gain control of the ever-changing NIL & revenging sharing landscape.

The three also recap the record-breaking 23-run inning from George Mason baseball as they hosted Holy Cross and dive into a Texas lottery scandal in the People's Court.

(1:11) Belichick era begins at UNC

(23:22) Why did UNC MBB extend Davis?

(25:44) Latest NIL congressional hearing

(46:03) George Mason scores 23 runs in one inning

(54:20) People’s Court: Texas lottery scandal

